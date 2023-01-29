FC Twente and Feyenoord played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Goals from Santiago Gimenez and Joshua Brenet ensured that the points were shared. Feyenoord remains top despite the draw.

The players were welcomed to the field with a large fireworks display as FC Twente fans roared them on.

FC Twente started the match stronger as they dominated the first ten minutes. Despite this, Feyenoord came closest to breaking the deadlock when Sebastian Szymanski’s attempt was deflected, ensuring that goalkeeper Lars Unnerstal had to claw the ball away from the Twente goal.

Twente got their first chance after 15 minutes. Captain Robin Propper met a low free-kick into the box by Ramiz Zerrouki, but his slide attempt went just wide of the goal. Around ten minutes later, Twente came close again. Virgil Misidjan will be disappointed with his shot when he was found completely unmarked in the Feyenoord penalty area. The winger did not get the contact that he would have wanted on the attempt ensuring that Justin Bijlow could knock it wide.

Feyenoord took the lead seconds before the half-hour mark with a lovely attack. Orkun Kokcü played the ball into the feet of Santiago Gimenez, who laid it off to the onrushing Szymanski. The Pole’s cross was inch perfect back to Gimenez, who headed it into the empty net.

Feyenoord nearly doubled their lead after an hour played when Mats Wieffer headed wide from a Kokcu cross. And they were forced to rue that miss just seven minutes later as Ron Jans’s side got their equalizer. A cross from Michel Sadilek was headed into the net by right-back Joshua Brenet.

There was a controversial refereeing decision after 83 minutes, with Feyenoord players incensed that a penalty was not awarded after Propper handled in the box. Referee Allard Lindhout gave the free kick in Twente’s favor as he deemed it to be a foul on Propper.

Twente should have taken the lead a minute later when Vaclav Cerny was on one with Bijlow, but he could not put the ball past the 25-year-old on two attempts.

Feyenoord has a huge match coming up next week as they face PSV. Their lead has now dropped to two points on the nearest challenger AZ. FC Twente faces a team in crisis in FC Groningen. The Tukkers are six points behind Feyenoord in fourth.