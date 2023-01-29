John Heitinga successfully started his job as interim manager of Ajax. The replacement for Alfred Schreuder, who was fired on Thursday, saw his side win 4-1 against Excelsior in Rotterdam.

It was Ajax’s first win since October 22, when they beat RKC Waalwijk (1-4). The Amsterdammers were unable to win after that in the matches against PSV (1-2), Vitesse (2-2), FC Emmen (3-3), NEC (1-1), FC Twente (0-0), Feyenoord (1-1), and FC Volendam (1-1).

Ajax jumps up to the fourth place with the win. The gap to leaders Feyenoord, who drew with FC Twente earlier on Sunday, is five points. Ajax faces SC Cambuur away next weekend.

Heitinga dropped Calvin Bassey. The defender has been heavily criticized as of late for his limited playing ability. Owen Wijndal started the match at left-back for only the fifth time this season.

Brian Brobbey also lost his place from the Volendam match. Captain Dusan Tadic was put in the team as a striker, with Mohamed Kudus playing right wing.

Tadic opened the scoring after 15 minutes from a penalty; Ajax was given the penalty because Sven Nieuwpoort fouled Davy Klaassen. The Serbian has now scored forty goals from penalties in the Eredivisie. Only Ronald Koeman, the national team manager of the Netherlands, scored more (44 times).

Excelsior took the initiative after conceding and created two good chances. Couhaib Driouech hit the post halfway through the first half, and Geronimo Rulli prevented Excelsior from scoring with a good save.

The deserved equalizer came anyway. Redouan El Yakoubi headed the ball into the net from a cross by Driouech in the 36th minute.

Ajax took the lead for the second time in the first half. Tadic set Davy Klaassen up with a back heel.

Tadic also played a part in the third goal. After an hour, the striker gave the ball to Kudus, who then struck a hard shot from a distance that hit the post before going in (1-3). The fourth goal scored in the 83rd minute was also pleasing to the eye. Defender Devyne Rensch curled the ball into the far corner.