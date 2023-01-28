The compensation for provincial council members taking office after the elections will go up substantially if it was up to the Cabinet. The Cabinet had already proposed that members of the States Provincial should earn more from their duties as representatives of the people, but partly at the urging of the Tweede Kamer, that amount is expected to rise even further.

As a result, the remuneration of the representatives will rise from 1329 euros per month to 1895 euros gross per month. In addition, the Cabinet wants to increase compensation for General Board members of the Water Boards from 545 to 720 gross per month.

These amounts do more justice to the workload of the people's representatives, Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said. She will submit her proposal to the Council of State.

Raising salaries is also necessary to attract enough people for the offices. Because the number of members of States Provincial has been reduced since 2007. As a result, Provincial Council members have more to do. They also increasingly have to make decisions on nationally significant issues such as energy, climate, housing and the nitrogen crisis, the Cabinet acknowledged.