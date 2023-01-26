PSV lost away to FC Emmen on Tuesday. Lucas Bernadou scored the winner for the relegation candidates as Mauro Junior was sent off for the Eindhoven side. FC Groningen took over the bottom spot after losing to SC Cambuur at home. Ex-Groningen player Daniel van Kaam scored the winner for the visitors. The match was halted shortly as Groningen fans stormed onto the field, enraged by the club's current predicament.

PSV faced Emmen on Tuesday still without a majority of their chosen attackers. Luuk de Jong was out recovering from a concussion, and new signing Fabio Silva was not available yet, which meant that Anwar El Ghazi started up front. Lucas Bernadou struck from the edge of the area after a PSV defender had headed the ball away from a corner after 23 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for PSV as they were forced to play the rest of the match with ten men after Mauro Junior was sent off for a horror challenge on FC Emmen midfielder Rui Mendes who was stretchered off and faces a lengthy time-out as a result of the challenge.

FC Groningen's season went from bad to worse as they dropped to the bottom position in the league. The previous occupants of the place SC Cambuur defeat the Groningers in their home stadium, the Euroborg. To add insult to injury, Daniel van Kaam scored the winner for Cambuur. Van Kaam joined Cambuur from Groningen last summer.

The atmosphere took a turn for the worse when a group of around ten Groningen fans ran on the pitch in the 85th minute. The players were escorted off with the match suspended for about five minutes by referee Bas Nijhuis. Eventually, the players returned, finishing the game.

FC Twente also dropped points to a relegation candidate away to Vitesse. The Tukkers thought they had snatched all three points with a late winner from Ricky van Wolfswinkel before VAR chalked the goal off.