The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Zoetermeer will reopen on Thursday at about 7 p.m. after a two month closure, a spokesperson for the municipality confirmed after reporting by Omroep West. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge again, and the train will stop at the station again.

The HTM trams will only resume operations there from Friday.

The bridge has been closed since early December out of concerns for a possible collapse. The bridge can now be opened because sections above the railway and on the Zuidweg were given more substantial support.

The section above the A12 has also been replaced with an emergency bridge. The bridge over the A12 was originally supposed to open on January 15, but the maintenance work took longer than anticipated. More work has yet to be carried out, and the Zuidweg will remain partially closed. As a result, the bus stops along the A12 and at Zuidweg cannot yet be put back into use.

Work is also underway on the Nootdorpsepad cycle path. That work should be completed in February, according to the municipality.