The Anne Frank House launched a new, online knowledge base with information about the background and history of Anne Frank and the seven other people who hid with her in the Secret Annex of the Amsterdam home.

The digital project looks at the events and stories in the context of World War II and the persecution of the Jews. The documents were previously only made available to those working with the foundation.

The knowledge base is filled with about 1,100 stories in Dutch and English and 300 images. New information will also be consistently added. Educational material and a study guide are also available for secondary education teachers.

"In the knowledge base, you simply type in an event, person, location, or topic, and you get the information you are looking for," the foundation said. For example, users can read about how Otto Frank, Anne's father, when he returned from Auschwitz to Amsterdam in March 1945.