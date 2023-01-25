Prime Minister Mark Rutte is shocked by research results showing that almost a quarter of Dutch young people have doubts about the persecution of the Jews during World War II. “I, too, find it shocking,” he said. “We can debate everything, but it is important that we at least agree on the facts.” The National Committee for 4 and 5 May called the results dangerous.

Rutte thinks it is the role of the government, society, and at home to “jointly determine that we do not want this.” At home, at the dinner table, in the education of children, “every fundamental debate begins.”

Education Minister Dennis Wiersma acknowledged that an “even stronger commitment” is also needed at schools. There, children should learn the facts about the horrors of the Second World War, he said. They must also learn to distinguish facts from “disinformation on social media.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz also said she was very shocked by the study's results. “This is not only shocking, it is also very serious,” the VVD Minister tweeted. “We have a lot of work to do as a society. And quickly too.”

Remembrance Committee’s response

“A society that suppresses and forgets history is in danger,” said Wim van de Donk, chairman of the National Committee for 4 and 5 May. According to the committee, which handles the commemorations and celebrations surrounding WWII, the research again shows how important it is to pay attention to the Holocaust and the war in education. “When you consider that 65 percent of secondary school students do not receive history education after the second year, there is still a world to be won.”

In addition to a lack of education, the committee sees that young people are also presented with a wrong image of the Holocaust through “disinformation,” for example, on social media. The committee wants to turn this tide together with other parties involved. “We ask for support from the entire Dutch society.

Parliamentarians’ response.

“What a shock this news is,” said Jan Patrenotte, party chairman of the D66 in parliament. “The immense suffering of the Shoah is still all around us. The sowing of doubt, even by politicians, is dangerous and intensely hurtful to all the bereaved. We must fight against anti-Semitism and hatred every day.”

“No, the Holocaust is not made up,” said VVD parliamentarian Ulysse Ellian. “As long as so many people think this, there will be a solid breeding ground for anti-Semitism.” The MP called education “an important pillar” to counter this. “The significance of the Holocaust must never be forgotten.”

CDA parliamentarian Anne Kuik called the results “painful and very disturbing.” According to her, the figures underline the importance of history lessons, of commemorating and telling stories, and of standing up against extremism, anti-Semitism, and fake news. “As a society, we cannot ignore this.”

“When atrocities from the past are not recognized or understood, it is an unacceptable breeding ground for anti-Semitism, hatred, and racism,” PvdA leader Attje Kuiken tweeted. “Role for parents, educators, media, and politicians.”

PVV parliamentarian Harm Beertema blames young people’s lack of knowledge about the past on the state of education. “24 percent functionally illiterate, and about the same percentage doubts the Holocaust. What a letdown. The country is broken.”