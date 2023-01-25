State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure) officially opened Amsterdam’s largest bicycle garage under Amsterdam Central Station on Thursday. On Saturday, the city will celebrate the renewed Stationsplein and IJboulevard after four years of renovations and construction.

"Half of all train passengers arrive at the railway station by bike. That's why we invest in easy, safe and secure bike parking at railway stations," says State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen at the opening of the new Amsterdam bike parking.

The Stationsplein bike garage is the first in the world to be built underwater. It has space for 7,000 bicycles and is connected underground to the metro and Central Station hall. The bicycle garage is open 24/7, and parking is free for the first 24 hours.

Over the past four years, the city also renovated scaffolding and bridges, widened footpaths and bicycle paths, replaced tram tracks and stops, and installed many underground cables and pipes on Stationplein. That work is finally done, and the city invites locals to celebrate the renewed square - and end of construction nuisance - on Saturday.

Between noon and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be guided tours of the bicycle garage, rides on a historic tram, boat trips around Stationseiland, songs performed by the Amsterdam Smartlappenkoor, and puppet shows with Jan Klaassen and Katrijn. The party is free for anyone who wants to attend.