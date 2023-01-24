An explosion damaged a construction equipment rental shop on Zeilstraat in Amsterdam-Zuid overnight. It was the third explosion targeting Amsterdam businesses in as many nights and the second explosion on Zeilstraat this week.

Locals told AT5 that they heard the blast at around 00:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The explosion damaged the building’s windows and porch, a police spokesperson told the local broadcaster.

Wederom een #explosie op de #Zeilstraat in #Amsterdam. Gisteravond vond hier ook al explosie plaats, maar dan het direct naast gelegen cafe. Het is onduidelijk of de explosie opnieuw voor het cafe was bedoeld. De #EOD en #politie hebben onderzoek gedaan naar de explosieven. pic.twitter.com/QxOeOD2SJY — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) January 24, 2023

The police closed off the street and called in the Ministry of Defense’s disposal removal department EOD.

At 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, an explosion damaged the cafe next to the construction rental shop on Zeilstraat. The cafe was also the target of a shooting in 2021.

Another explosion caused significant damage to a supermarket on Hoofdweg in Amsterdam-West at 4:40 a.m. on Monday. The supermarket is across the street from a police station. The blast shattered the supermarket’s windows and caused a fire outside it.

Een Turkse winkel is op de #Hoofdweg in #Amsterdam slachtoffer geworden van een explosie. Op de plaatsdelict werd een fles met vloeistof gevonden. Opmerkelijk is dat de #explosie plaatsvond recht tegen over het politiebureau. De #politie doet onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/2KhvyqESEX — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) January 23, 2023

The police are investigating all three explosions. It is not yet clear whether there is a connection between them.