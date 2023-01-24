Dozens of police officers responded to search for a 10-year-old girl in Tilburg on Monday evening after someone saw her get into a van and didn’t trust the situation. The search was called off at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“No girl was reported missing. We found no indications that an incident happened,” the Tilburg police said on Twitter on Tuesday. “We’ll see today what more we can do.”

At around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, someone who knows the girl by name - Liana or Lyana - saw her get into a van. The situation felt suspicious, so they called the police. The police immediately launched a search for the girl, asking people on social media and Burgernet to keep an eye out for her and a blue delivery van with a white and gray logo. Police officers also combed the area around Philips Vingboonstraat.

By 3:00 a.m., no one had reported the child missing, and the police found no indications that anything was wrong. So they called off the search.

A police spokesperson told Brabants Dagblad that it was good that the person who saw the girl get into the van called. It is possible they misjudged the situation, and the child was perfectly safe, but something bad might have been happening. The police will always rather be safe than sorry.