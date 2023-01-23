PSV Eindhoven won their first match in three weeks on Saturday against Vitesse Arnhem. A goal from Guus Til gave PSV the win over Philip Cocu’s struggling side. Heerenveen won the derby of the north against Groningen, as two goals in two minutes decided the game in their favor.

PSV had not won in the last two weeks. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side still has to fill two big gaps, with star wingers Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke leaving for Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively.

The Eindhovenaren did not have it easy against Vitesse, who are fighting against relegation from the Eredivisie. Guus Til got the all-important solitary goal after 48 minutes, which was enough. Vitesse keeper Kjell Scherpen was sent off in the fourth minute of injury time to add insult to injury for the Arnhemmers.

SC Heerenveen won the derby of the north on Sunday against FC Groningen. Heerenveen went into the match as heavy favorites. The gap between the clubs was 12 points before the match.

Heerenveen took the lead early as Amin Sarr scored after only five minutes from a mistake by Michael Verrips in the Groningen goal. Groningen equalized right before halftime through Florian Kruger. Still, two goals in quick succession from Pelle van Amersfoort and Sarr in the last ten minutes gave Heerenveen the victory, who are now 7th in the league table. Groningen will be looking over their shoulder as they are level on points with the teams in the relegation zone.

FC Twente went above Ajax in the league table as they beat FC Utrecht. Ron Jans’s side made the match look easy, as they have many times this season. Vaclav Cerny and Virgil Misidjan scored the goals.