PSV sign Fabio Silva on loan

PSV Eindhoven has signed Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old forward was on loan at Anderlecht from the English Premier League club Wolves.

The signing will hopefully relieve some pressure on the PSV attack, where they have lost Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke in the last two weeks. Silva played twenty league matches for Anderlecht in Belgium, scoring seven goals in that time.

Silva was in attendance for the match against Vitesse on Saturday but will not be ready to face FC Emmen on Tuesday evening. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooij has a selection headache for the match as Luuk de Jong will also be unavailable after the concussion he suffered on Saturday.

PSV will be Silva’s fourth club after FC Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Anderlecht. He has scored 16 times in 107 matches thus far in his career.

The Eindhoven side will be hoping Silva can give them the push needed to catch Feyenoord at the top of the table. The Rotterdammers are three points ahead in the first place.