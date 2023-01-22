Three people were injured in a collision between two cars on the A16 near Moerdijk early Sunday morning. After the collision, both cars skidded. In the process, one of the vehicles collided with a truck. No road workers were injured in the accident, a police spokesperson reported.

The accident occurred around 05:20 a.m. on the A16 in the direction of Antwerp, just past the Moerdijk Bridge. A 26-year-old driver from Ter Aar crashed into the rear of the car of a 42-year-old man from Rotterdam. The woman from Ter Aar was joined in the car by an 18-year-old woman from Utrecht. The car of the woman from Ter Aar skidded and crashed into the truck, which was standing there because of the closure of the A17.

Both cars eventually ended up in the guardrail. The three occupants of the vehicles were taken to a hospital later. The police could not yet say anything about the condition of the three injured and the cause of the accident is still unknown. However, the police suspect that the woman from Ter Aar was under the influence of alcohol.