The Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax finished in a 1-1 draw in Rotterdam on Sunday. After Feyenoord took the lead through Igor Paixao, a Davy Klaassen header leveled the match up.

The player's arrival on the pitch was a sight to behold. With smoke bombs, flags, flares, and fireworks, De Kuip was turned into a cauldron of noise. Ajax started Steven Berghuis despite worries for his safety. The midfielder joined Ajax from Feyenoord in 2021, but this was the first time he would play in Rotterdam in Ajax colors with a crowd present.

The first piece of danger from the match came from a Feyenoord corner as Jurrien Timber nearly put the ball in his own net. Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was able to knock the ball behind.

A sharp cross from Calvin Bassey found Mohamed Kudus for Ajax's most significant chance of the first half, but the forward could not get the touch necessary to aim his header toward the goal.

The first half was a battling and, at times, clumsy affair, but Feyenoord went into halftime with the lead after a stunning striker from Igor Paixao sent de Kuip faithful into raptures. The Brazilian took a touch from around 30 yards before unleashing a rocket of a strike into the far corner.

Feyenoord came out of the break the fresher side dominating possession and winning their battles. Yet it was Ajax who had the first big chance of the second half as Edson Alvarez finished off a great dribble with an inch-perfect pass for Kudus. Justin Bijlow saved the attempt before Quilindschy Hartman kicked the ball off the goal line.

Ajax scored in the next minute. A cross from Ajax captain Dusan Tadic found Steven Bergwijn, whose volley bounced over Bijlow to Davy Klaasen. The midfielder’s goal had an element of luck to it as his header bounced off the legs of Mats Wieffer before hitting the net.

It was a hectic last few minutes. Santiago Gimenez probably should have won Feyenoord the match. The young Mexican striker dribbled past his countryman Alvarez, but his shot was too tame and was knocked away by Rulli.

The match finished 1-1 and resulted in whistles from the Feyenoord fans, who clearly felt Ajax was there for the taking. Feyenoord remains five points ahead of Ajax, who have dropped to fifth in the Eredivisie. The Rotterdammers are three points ahead of closest rivals PSV at the top of the table.