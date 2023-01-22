The police arrested seven people prior to the Feyenoord - Ajax match. Some of them were arrested on the square in front of the Maasgebouw near stadium De Kuip, after firecrackers were thrown at the police. Others had been arrested earlier in the day, a police spokesperson said. The people were arrested for shouting discriminatory things, insulting or failing to identify themselves.

Voorafgaand aan de klassieker tussen Feyenoord en Ajax bij stadion Feyenoord in Rotterdam heeft de Mobiele Eenheid een charge uitgevoerd. Ook het waterkanon werd ingezet toen supporters bij aankomst van de Feyenoordbus te dicht bij de betonnen muur kwamen.https://t.co/G04hO6MpTZ pic.twitter.com/Wi1rBHskTs — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) January 22, 2023

The police also deployed a water cannon for a few seconds because officers were pelted with firecrackers at the Maasgebouw. Ajax's bus arrived at the stadium around 1 p.m. without any problems, according to an ANP reporter. The players from Amsterdam arrived in an anonymous bus, making it not clear that the bus is from Ajax, to remain unnoticed. During the last "Klassieker" in Rotterdam, the Ajax bus was attacked by hundreds of rioters with smoke bombs and fireworks when it arrived at the stadium.

The match between the Rotterdam and Amsterdam club started at 2.30 pm.