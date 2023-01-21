Five people suspected of trespassing on the Rotterdam Port site to extract cocaine hidden in sea containers will be prosecuted for participating in a criminal offense. It will be the first time that the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in the Netherlands will attempt to charge extractors caught at the port with the heavier charge, the OM confirmed to RTL Nieuws.

Those convicted could face up to six years in prison, far more severe than the sentences they might otherwise face. The five adults were arrested on January 1 along with a sixth person who was 15 years of age at the time of the arrest. The adults will be the first suspected extractors who can face the more severe accusation since changes were made to rules regarding the handling of organized crime. The juvenile will still face a lesser charge, the broadcaster reported.

Their scheme was allegedly meant to recover 540 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of up to 16 million euros. The OM believes the six suspects were transported to the port along with a container to store the cocaine. They were then tasked with removing cocaine from other sea containers at the site, and hauling the packages to their cleared container.

First offenders caught during such a scheme in the past often receive community service and a suspended prison sentence. A new law meant to toughen sentencing against suspected drug extractors is being evaluated by Members of Parliament.

Instead of waiting for that, the OM pressed forward as it has done several times in the past, trying to prosecute such suspects as members of an organized crime ring. This case was the first where an examining magistrate overseeing the case has agreed to allow such an accusation to move forward, RTL Nieuws said.

That case was evaluated in Rotterdam earlier this week. During a remand hearing, the five adult suspects were ordered to remain in pre-trial detention for at least another 90 days, RTL Nieuws reported. Their next status hearing is set for April 11.

Even if convicted, it is not clear that a harsh prison sentence would stand under the scrutiny of an appeals court.