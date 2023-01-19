The Netherlands made history at the FIH 2023 World Cup on Thursday as they defeated an inexperienced Chile side 14-0. The result was the biggest victory ever recorded at a World Cup.

Jeroen Delmee’s side went into this match, having already advanced to the next round after beating Malaysia and New Zealand. Chile had already lost to both of those opponents.

And they took the lead after only a few minutes; Chile had been warned earlier by a shot from Thierry Brinkman but was punished with a corner ball which Jip Janssen converted.

They doubled their lead in the second quarter as Derck de Vilder smashed the ball into the top corner. The Netherlands made it three within the next minute. Thijs van Dam finished a nice attack after Koen Bijen laid the ball off to the substitute to finish in the open goal.

The Netherlands equaled their tally in both of the last two matches before halftime. Terrance Pieters played the ball across beautifully for Thierry Brinkman to score a tap-in. Chile was doing a poor job defending the corner balls, and it showed as Jip Janssen got his second from the corner ball just before halftime.

Captain Thierry Brinkman got his second of the match just after halftime with a beautiful turn and shot into the far corner of the net. Janssen got his third from the corner balls as goalkeeper Agustin Araya looked unconvincing in the Chile goal once again.

Terrance Pieters was very fortunate to score as Vicente Goni of the opponents, knocked his cross into the net. That is 8-0 for people losing count. Brinkman got his hat trick shortly, and a rare goal from Justen Blok made it 10-0 with longer than a quarter left to play.

More goals were added by Janssen, Bijen, and Teun Beins, whose goal was significant as it was the goal that ensured that the Netherlands got the new world record for the biggest win at a World Cup. Australia-South Africa was 12-0, the world record before this match.

Delmee’s side will be back on the 25th of January to play the quarter-final. Their opponents are unclear at this time.