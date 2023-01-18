Prince Harry’s memoirs are also selling well in the Netherlands. The Dutch translation of Reserve came in first place in Besteller 60 this week.

It is not clear how many copies were sold in the Netherlands. The Collective Propaganda of the Dutch Book Foundation (CPNB), the compiler of the list of best-selling Dutch books, says that only the publishers themselves can give actual figures. A spokesperson for Overamstel Uitgevers said they never share such figures.

The book, which was published last week, also took first place in the British bestseller list. It is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in Britain and is also the best-selling memoir ever in the week after release. Over 467,000 copies of the book were sold in the first week, Nielsen BookData reported on Tuesday. Publisher Penguin Random House previously announced that 1.4 million copies were sold on the first day in the United States, Great Britain, and Canada.

The prince’s memoirs have been widely discussed in the media in recent weeks. In the book, Harry talks about his experiences with the British royal family and his deteriorated relationship with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles. The prince also talks about how he experimented with drugs, lost his virginity, and killed 25 members of the Taliban during his service in Afghanistan. Harry received a lot of criticism for that last from both British soldiers and Afghans.