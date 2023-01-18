Households with a shared connection for gas and electricity will receive almost 1,600 euros in compensation for the high energy prices this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate reported. The amount is an indication. The final subsidy depends on the further elaboration of the scheme and price developments.

The government presented a separate subsidy for people with a block connection, at the insistence of parliament, because they hardly benefit from the cap on the energy rate the Cabinet implemented for this year. The price cap only applies up to a certain consumption, and that is calculated per connection.

The subsidy of 1,600 euros applies to residents of independent residential units, like apartments, with a block connection for both electricity and gas. Other shared housing will get different amounts. Student rooms, for example, can get up to 670 euros. Those who purchase only gas or only electricity via a shared connection will receive part of the amount.

The government presented these indicative amounts at the request of housing associations, among others. They can now take the subsidy into account when determining the energy advances they charge their tenants. The exact compensation per household may vary depending on the situation.

The final amount could also be higher if the recent fall in energy prices does not continue. The Ministry assumed that compensation for the second half of the year would be lower than in the first half. So it emphasized that this is a lower limit.

Some of the people with a block connection will also receive the 380 euros in subsidy that other households already received at the end of last year. The money was transferred in November and December as a bridge until the price cap came into effect on January 1.