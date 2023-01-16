PSV failed to win for the second Eredivisie week in a row on Sunday. The club from Eindhoven drew 2-2 away to the ten men of Fortuna Sittard. A late Burak Yilmaz penalty ensured that the points were shared after goals by Xavi Simons and Ibrahim Sangare had given Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side the lead.

Fortuna Sittard took the lead in injury time of the first half as Inigo Cordoba slid the ball home after Walter Benitez had come out to knock it away.

Fortuna’s job was more challenging after 56 minutes when a baffling tackle from Dogan Erdogan was met with a red card leaving the side with ten men for the remainder of the match. PSV took advantage of this by scoring two goals in ten minutes. Ibrahim Sangare tapped home from close range after Xavi Simons had leveled the game with a header.

But there was another twist as Fortuna was given a frankly soft penalty in the 95th minute. Yilmaz converted it calmly to give Jose Velazquez’s side a point.

The always hotly contested Gelderse Derby between Vitesse Arnhem and NEC Nijmegen finished in a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Oussama Tannane was sent off for the Nijmegen side, but Vitesse could not break down the ten men meaning the points were shared.

NEC manager Rogier Meijer criticized Tannane for the sending-off. “I assume he got the red card for the hit he gave,” Meijer told ESPN. “‘Ous’ should not get into a situation like that. He gives the referee the option of sending him off. That isn’t smart. I don’t know whether he was provoked, but that doesn’t matter. This just can’t happen.”

The relegation six-pointer of Emmen vs. Cambuur finished in a 0-0 draw, leaving both teams looking over their shoulders for relegation. Cambuur is bottom of the table with nine points. Emmen are three points above them.