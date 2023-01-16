Employers are scrambling so much to find new workers in the tight Dutch labor market that many are forgetting about their existing employees. And that is a big mistake, Carina Schott, public administration and organizational scientist at Utrecht University, said to NU.nl. “They are a source of knowledge and must remain motivated.”

According to Schott, there is a lot to gain by investing in existing staff. These employees already know how to do their work and can help train new staff. And the last thing companies should want in such a tight labor market is for their employees to seek employment elsewhere.

Schott suggested multiple ways to ensure existing employees are happy in their work. “Give employees more autonomy by letting them determine how they organize their work. The same applies to the work-life balance.”

With staff shortages, employees often have to perform additional tasks. “So provide training and keep investing in the staff. That way, you as a company ensure a connection with the employer.”

There are also other ways to combat shortages, Schott said. “For example, by looking at whether there are elements in the work that can be digitized. Teachers and nurses also have to deal with a lot of administration. They can better use that time to teach or provide care to patients.”