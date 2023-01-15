The Rivierenland Water Board expects that the water level of the Linge river will no longer cause serious problems, the board said on Sunday. The water level of the river has already dropped slightly and it has not rained since Saturday evening. However, the board is still running all pumps and pumping stations in the Rivieren area at full capacity.

Especially in Leerdam, Geldermalsen and Goudriaan the houses were threatened by flooding during the last days due to heavy rainfall. The water from the Linge could not be diverted into the major rivers and the Merwedekanaal, as these were also completely filled. On Sunday, the amount of water in the area stabilized, according to the board. However, as rain is expected again in the coming days, the water board will remain vigilant and maintain the measures taken.

The Maas river drains rainwater from France and Belgium. This will cause the water level of the Maas to rise on Sunday and continue until Tuesday, the Limburg Water Board expects. On Tuesday, the Maas is expected to discharge 1,400 cubic meters of water per second. This is a normal elevated water level for this time of year. The authority predicts that the banks of streams and rivers will be flooded, but does not foresee any specifics.

The water levels of the Waal and the Rhine will rise in the coming days as a lot of water flows in from the German Rhine area, according to Rijkswaterstaat. On Wednesday, the Rhine reached a level of about 13.20 meters above Normal Amsterdam Level (NAP) at Lobith, which will last for several days. Although floodplains and low quays will then be flooded, there will be no high water, according to the water board.

Rijkswaterstaat only speaks of flooding when the water reaches 15 meters above NAP at Lobith or even higher. At the moment, the floodplains and dikes can easily handle the expected water level, according to the water authority.