I light U, Utrecht’s own free light art festival, is illuminating the city until the end of January. With the theme of Homecoming, artistic director Bastiaan Schoof wants to spark thoughts of the “fragile concept” that is home in this darkest month.

Schoof asked national and international artists to create artwork on what “home” and “coming home” means to them. Jurjen Alkema’s projection visualizes the changing and growing city of Utrecht. Vendel & de Wolf’s artwork depicts the daily flows of commuters on the steps of Utrecht Central Station. And Jon M. Armstrong’s setting sun in the water is a reminder that you’ll be able to see the sun and moon no matter where you go.

“Art has to be a bit abrasive. I light U brings art that makes the visitor enjoy and think,” Schoof said.

The works of art all use LED lighting, which requires little energy. “Nevertheless, it is a good reason to look at how we can save energy in our own lighting,” the organization said. “The partners of I light U in the station area, therefore, all turn off the lights in their buildings so the artworks can be switched on.”