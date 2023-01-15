League leaders Feyenoord defeated FC Groningen with no problems. Igor Paixao and captain Orkun Kokcü gave the Rotterdammers a 0-2 lead in the away game, which substitute Santiago Gimenez added to finish the scoring off (0-3). The poor-performing Groningen side could only create anything in the latter stages of the match against Arne Slot's side, who have now furthered their gap at the league's top.

Feyenoord started with the same eleven players that were victorious against PEC Zwolle in the KNVB cup on Thursday (3-1). That meant the first Eredivisie start for Mats Wieffer. The former Excelsior midfielder impressed against Zwolle with a goal and an assist.

Groningen went into the match with less confidence. The cup match against amateur side SV Spakenburg at home was lost 3-2. Fans awaited the players at the stadium entrance to show their displeasure.

Feyenoord had by far the most chances in the first half, the first one after only a few minutes by Alireza Jahanbaksch. The second opportunity was successful. Wieffer found the unmarked Brazilian Paixao with a cross after 19 minutes, who headed the ball home to score his first league goal for the Rotterdammers.

Wieffer created another big chance after a good pass a short while later, but Sebastian Szymanski did not score. Kokcu did after just over half an hour, placing a shot into the far corner from around 18 meters. It was to Groningen goalkeepers Michael Verrips's credit that Groningen was still in the match at halftime.

Feyenoord took their foot off the gas in the second half, possibly with one eye on the Klassieker of next weekend against Ajax. Groningen had a few chances through Ricardo Pepi, but the American failed with his attempts.

Feyenoord will start the massive fixture against Ajax with a five-point lead over the Amsterdammers. AZ are the closest rivals to Feyenoord; they are four points behind.

FC Groningen's last win was on the 23rd of October in the Eredivisie. Dennis van der Ree's side has the same amount of points (12) as FC Emmen and FC Volendam. The bottom of the table SC Cambuur is three points below them.