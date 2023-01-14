Ajax and FC Twente played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Devyne Rensch was sent off after 35 minutes. Ajax is two points behind Feyenoord, while the Rotterdammers have a game in hand.

Ajax had not won in their last three matches as the pressure on manager Alfred Schreuder mounts. Twente had won their previous two games in the Eredivisie before this fixture. Geronimo Rulli made his debut for the Amsterdammers.

Twente hit the post two times in the first ten minutes. Michel Vlap and ex-Ajax player Vaclav Cerny were the players who came close to breaking the deadlock.

Ajax got their first and most significant chance of the match after 16 minutes when a cross found Davy Klaassen, whose header was knocked wide by Lars Unnerstal in the Twente goal.

Ajax was reduced to ten men after 35 minutes when Devyne Rensch pulled Ricky van Wolfswinkel over, who was one-on-one with the keeper. The defender was sent off and stretchered off with a suspected shoulder injury.

Ajax was forced to defend for most of the second half as they had a man less than Twente, and it made for a dull second half as Twente struggled to break down the Ajax defence.

The draw means that Feyenoord could go five points ahead of Ajax if they beat FC Groningen on Sunday. PSV could also climb over the Amsterdammers were they to beat Fortuna Sittard away.