Anyone undergoing expensive specialist treatment will soon no longer have to pay the full deductible of 385 euros at once. The Cabinet wants to set a maximum amount of 150 euros per procedure, according to the Council of Ministers' decision list.

The measure had already been announced in the coalition agreement and is intended to make deductibles "smarter and more affordable." Those who do not use more than one specialist treatment a year will not have to pay more than 150 euros themselves, making it cheaper. That amount had not previously been disclosed.

As a result, about 1 million policyholders are expected to pay an average of 100 euros less in deductibles than before. For policyholders, this does not mean they will have to pay more, as the total amount of the deductible will remain the same.

Furthermore, the adjustment should also help reduce healthcare costs and thus premiums. This is because people will have a longer incentive to think about the need for treatment than if they had already paid their full deductible after the first procedure. The measure is expected to generate 200 million euros.