British Prince Harry praised King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Harald V of Norway for “leading by example” in fighting racism and addressing bias. In an ABC interview with Michael Strahan, Prince Harry said that what these royals have done is “huge” and “I congratulate them for that.”

Strahan noted that King Willem-Alexander “acknowledged and apologized for the role that slavery and colonialism took in shaping the country” and took steps to ensure that Netherlands residents “do not feel that they are being discriminated against.” The King of Norway asked his subjects to stop “conscious and unconscious racism” in response to his daughter’s relationship with a Black man.

“I congratulate them for that, enormously. And I don’t think they’ve been given enough credit for what they’ve done,” Prince Harry said about the Dutch and Norwegian Kings. “But it is huge. And more of that is needed.”

King Willem-Alexander did address the Netherlands’ history of slavery and the consequences of colonialism in his annual speech on Christmas, but the actual apologies were made by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on December 19.

On Christmas, the King said he was convinced that the Netherlands could heal painful wounds and move forward together, even when intense emotions are involved. “An important example of this is the acknowledgment of the suffering inflicted on people during the colonial era.” He said that he and Queen Maxima would keep talking to and focusing on people affected by slavery and colonialism in the upcoming year. “We will remain involved.” Willem-Alexander said.

“No one now is to blame for the inhumane acts that were perpetrated on the lives of men, women, and children. But by honestly facing our shared past and acknowledging the crime against humanity that was slavery, we are laying the foundations for a shared future. A future in which we stand against all contemporary forms of discrimination, exploitation, and injustice,” the King said. “The apologies offered by the Cabinet are the beginning of a long road. Let's keep holding on to each other, even in intense times with strong emotions.”

Willem-Alexander will be present at the commemoration of the abolition of slavery in Amsterdam on July 1.