A 17-year-old Dutch boy was arrested in Greece on suspicion of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl, who is also Dutch. The teenager was arrested on January 3 after the girl’s mother went to the police, according to the Greek news site Zara News.

According to local media, the teenager was staying with the victim and her family. They were family friends.

The Greek police arrested the boy in Thessaloniki on January 3. He had a knife on him at the time of his arrest.

The teenager denies the allegations against him. He is still in custody.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs told NOS that they are aware of the case and offered consular assistance to those involved.