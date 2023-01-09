Road users and public transport travelers in Rotterdam-Zuid can expect detours, delays, and traffic disruption for the next 18 months. The renovation of the Roseknoop will start on Monday. Laan op Zuid, the Varkenoordse viaduct, 2e Rosestraat, Putselaan, Beijerlandselaan, and Collusseumweg converge at this busy intersection of through roads, not far from Feijenoord Stadium.

Although there will be closures and diversions for the car, tram, and bus, everything will remain accessible, according to the municipality of Rotterdam. However, people should take longer travel times into account.

The work consists of renewing the roads, cycle paths, and tram tracks and adding a green city square. A collapsed dike will also be raised to the correct level, and new pipes for district heating, electricity, water, and sewage will be installed. This is to accommodate the thousands of new homes planned for the area in the coming years.

The project will be carried out in various phases and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Rotterdam-Zuid will start to become more accessible around that time, and traffic flow will improve, the municipality predicted.