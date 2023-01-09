Porn watchers in the Netherlands are mainly younger men who mainly use their phones to browse PornHub, according to statistics published by the pornographic website. “Milf” remained the most popular search term, and Lana Rhoades was identified by the website as the top porn star for Dutch viewers even though the retired actress, who now leads the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast, has since denounced the commercial porn industry in favor of amateur content platforms.

According to the website, the Netherlands ranked 13th among the top countries by traffic, up two spots from last year’s 15th place. Just 29 percent of Dutch traffic to the pornographic website is generated by women. The website said 26 percent of its Dutch audience is 18-24 years of age, while 25 percent are between the ages of 25 and 34, and 16 percent are from 35 to 44. The rest is almost evenly split between the 45-54 demographic, the 55-64 age range, and those 65 and over.

Dutch users spent an average of 10 minutes and 14 seconds on the site per visit. “The number one search in the Netherlands continued to be ‘milf’ while ‘lesbian’, ‘Turkish’ and ‘big ass’ all saw significant gains moving them into the top five searches,” the website said. The search term ’Dutch” fell two spots to fifth.

None of the top five pornstars searched by people in the Netherlands identify as men. Lana Rhoades, Abella Danger, Mia Khalifa, Angela White, and Mia Malkova were the most popular. “Trending searches included a 276% increase for ‘festival’, 261% for ‘pizza delivery’, and 219% for ‘bouncing boobs.’”

The figures also showed that Dutch users looked more across cultural lines last year, with the categories ‘Indian’ (+66%), ‘Arab’ (+63%), and ‘German’ (+54%) all seeing a significant increase in views from the Netherlands. The top category browsed by Netherlands residents was "lesbian."

Traffic from the Netherlands to PornHub was down by 41 percent on New Year’s Eve. The impact was less severe over Christmas, with traffic down 22 percent on Christmas Eve and 19 percent on Christmas Day. Throughout the year, about 77 percent of Dutch traffic comes from people using their phones, while 20 percent are on a desktop or laptop. The rest use a tablet.