Train traffic between Zwolle and Meppel resumed on Sunday morning following repair work by ProRail. After a collision between a train and a tractor on Saturday evening, the railroad company carried out emergency repairs.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a level crossing in Staphorst, Overijssel. As a result, train traffic between Zwolle and Meppel came to a standstill. However, no one was injured in the accident and passengers were taken off the train and continued their journey in a replacement transport.

According to a police spokesperson, there were two people on the tractor, who were able to exit the vehicle in time and get to safety. However, it is still unclear how the accident could have happened. Train traffic on the line is back on schedule, according to ProRail.