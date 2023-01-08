The police arrested a man who escaped from prison in Roermond on Saturday night. This happened during a raid in a home after the arrest of two suspects of drug trafficking in Weert, police said. The fugitive man still has to serve his sentence of more than a year in prison.

The arrest followed the check of a passenger car in Weert, during which a considerable amount of hard drugs was found, according to police. The two occupants were arrested.

Following this arrest, the police raided a house in Roermond, where officers found a large quantity of hard drugs as well and arrested the occupant. During the house search, it then turned out that the man who had apparently escaped from prison was also in this apartment, whereupon he was arrested.