Femke Halsema, the mayor of Amsterdam, hopes this is the last time the government will have to issue an emergency decree because of the Covid-19 measures. Halsema mentioned this in the Buitenhof interview program following the coronavirus testing requirement for people arriving at Schiphol Airport from China.

The Amsterdam mayor explained that she cannot and will not "judge the urgency and the necessity behind the emergency decree." Enforcing the emergency ordinance means "that as a mayor you are confronted with your own people in difficult times," Halsema said.

Halsema also explained that she hopes the fight against the coronavirus "will no longer be based on emergency decrees and repression, but with a long-term perspective."

The emergency decree, which takes effect on Monday, was passed last Friday. People entering the Netherlands from China must have a negative Covid-19 test. Since there is no law justifying this obligation, the Cabinet had to regulate it through an emergency decree.