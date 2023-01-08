Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has summoned the Iranian ambassador over the "horrific executions of protesters" in the country, he announced on Twitter. "I call on all EU member states to do the same."





Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in #Iran. I will summon the Iranian ambassador to underline our serious concerns and I call upon EU Member States to do the same. 1/2 — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) January 7, 2023

A fourth #humanrights sanctions package on Iran is already in preparation for the next EU Foreign Affairs Council. Today’s actions from Iran underline the need for an even stronger response from the EU. 2/2 — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) January 7, 2023

In his tweet, Hoekstra referred to the deaths of two protesters earlier in the day. Two men, aged 20 and 22, were hanged for alleged involvement in the killing of a soldier, authorities said.

The Dutch government already summoned the Iranian ambassador last month after protesters were killed. Hoekstra pointed out that in the European context, new sanctions against the Iranian regime are in the pipeline. "Today's actions call for an even stronger EU response," the Foreign Minister said.

On Friday, several representatives of the Tweede Kamer from both the coalition and the opposition, called on the Dutch government to lead the way in Europe in taking action against the Iranian regime. Hoekstra agreed with these faction leaders, as he stated in a written response. As far as he is concerned, the Netherlands will join other countries in "keeping up the pressure on Iran."

In response to the executions, several dozen demonstrators came to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague on Saturday. The protest was organized by the Association of Iranian Academics in the Netherlands. There, the demonstrators waved flags and held up pictures of the executed men and shouted "Stop executions in Iran" and "Khamenei killer".