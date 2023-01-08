Two people were attacked by their own dog in their house in Olmendaal on Saturday afternoon. After a fight between the residents and their dog, in which both the dog and (one of) the residents were injured, the two dog owners had to lock themselves in a room, according to the police.

When the alerted officers entered the house, they were forced to use a stun gun to immobilize the dog. But when this had no effect, the police had no choice but to shoot the dog.

The two dog owners were then taken to hospital with as yet unknown injuries. The cause of the dog's attack remains unknown.