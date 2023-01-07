Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March for a summit on war crimes. The Netherlands and the United Kingdom are joint initiators of the meeting, which aims to provide practical and financial support to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in investigating and prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine.

The organizers of the event are British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz. "The reports and images of Russia's illegal and unprovoked armed attack on Ukraine are horrific," Yeşilgöz said in a statement. "For us, it is clear: these crimes must not go unpunished."

Raab added that "Russian forces must know that they cannot act with impunity, and we will support Ukraine until justice is served.”

In addition, Chief Prosecutor of the Criminal Court Karim Khan will brief ministers on the ICC's work. At the moment, prosecutors continue to gather evidence of atrocities and sexual violence in recaptured areas of Ukraine.

The meeting at Lancaster House comes at a time when Russia is stepping up its campaign of terror against Ukraine, attacking key energy infrastructure and plunging people into the darkness and cold of winter, the British government statement said. "Nearly a year on from the illegal invasion, the international community must do all it can to support the International Criminal Court to hold war criminals accountable for the atrocities we are witnessing." The ministers will also discuss how to help victims and witnesses give their testimonies without causing them further suffering.

Last year, the Netherlands sent two forensic teams under the banner of the ICC to Ukraine to collect evidence. Two new missions are planned for this year. The Netherlands also supports the ICC, based in The Hague, with financial assistance and personnel.