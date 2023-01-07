The last of the 400 KLM passengers stranded in Singapore will be able to return home this weekend. "All passengers have now been rebooked. They will fly back on Sunday at the latest," a KLM spokesperson said, according to De Telegraaf.



On Wednesday, a KLM plane in Singapore was unable to depart for the Netherlands. Due to a technical defect, the flight was postponed by one day. 400 passengers then had to spend the night in the Asian city-state.

Some of the passengers were vacationers returning from Bali, as the plane was coming from there. The plane was supposed to make only a short stopover in Singapore. According to KLM, the passengers were accommodated in hotels later on.

However, the repair of the plane took longer than originally planned, so everyone was stuck in Singapore a little longer. "The safety of passengers and crew was not at risk," the KLM spokesperson stressed.

The plane in question, however, is still in Singapore. It is currently unclear when the plane will be repaired and able to depart for Amsterdam again.

The KLM spokesperson also responded on Saturday to the new Dutch rules for travelers coming to the Netherlands from China. They will need a negative coronavirus test starting next Tuesday. "We will of course comply with the applicable laws and regulations of the Netherlands and the countries we fly to," the spokesperson explained.

At the moment, China is battling a major Corona outbreak. Other European countries have also already taken action in response. However, KLM is not required by the government to check for test certificates itself when boarding in China, but the airline must inform passengers that a test is mandatory and what the consequences may be if the test is not negative. The actual check takes place at Schiphol Airport.