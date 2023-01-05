Ajax has made their first signing of the 2023 January transfer window. Geronimo Rulli, a 30-year-old goalkeeper, will join the Amsterdammers from the Spanish club Villarreal. According to reports in Spain, Ajax will pay around eight million without bonuses. Rulli will have his medical tests on Thursday.

Ajax was first reported to be interested in the Argentinian goalkeeper on the 23rd of December by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer has not been able to convince management as he did last season.

Rulli was a part of the Argentina squad that won the FIFA World Cup a month ago in Qatar, although he did not play in any of the matches at the tournament.

The goalkeeper has played 330 matches in his career, most of those being for Villarreal and Real Sociedad. He also played for Montpellier in France and Estudiantes in his native Argentina. He has four caps for the Argentina national team, with two coming last year. Ajax are yet to confirm the deal.