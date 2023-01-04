Last year there were about 450 major disruptions on the Dutch railroad system. These were largely caused by collisions, signal failures, switch failures, stormy weather, computer failures and broken catenary systems, a spokesperson for ProRail confirmed after initial reporting by the Telegraaf.

The number of failures was therefore higher than in 2021. That year, there were 406 major failures. In 2020 there were 361 significant incidents.

Those two years were also affected by a reduced timetable. This was to compensate for lower passenger totals during coronavirus restrictions.

Last year, there were eighteen days on which more than 10 percent of all rail journeys were cancelled. National rail traffic was fully suspended on two different days.

John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, is not satisfied by the figures. He told the Telegraaf, "With a first look at the performance of 2022 and the causes of setbacks, I say there is work to be done for the rail sector. Let's invest in our people and resources to improve performance."