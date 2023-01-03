A crew member aboard a Dutch sailing vessel was killed on New Year’s day while trying to shoot a distress signal flare over the Pacific Ocean. The flare exploded in the man’s hand, and he died from his injuries, police in the Netherlands confirmed.

The 23-year-old victim from Delft “fired a flare just after Midnight as an alternative to fireworks,” police said. It has not been determined why the flare exploded, or what the cause of the accident was.

The incident happened while the ship was making its way from Curaçao to Tahiti. There were three other passengers on the ship at the time.

They contacted an emergency doctor using a satellite phone to provide remote assistance. Despite giving the victim CPR, he died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

Dutch police confirmed the incident on Monday evening. At the time, the police said the ship was being sailed to the nearest port, without stating the exact location. The case will be investigated by a special division of the police, and the Dutch Safety Board may also launch an investigation into the matter.