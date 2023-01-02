A 35-year-old man was accused of biting a police officer's leg during an attempt to arrest the man Sunday night. The incident started at about 10:45 p.m. in a bar on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague.

The suspect was causing problems in the cafe towards the end of New Year's Day, and security guards called police when he refused to leave. Police officers showed up at the location, and took the man outside.

He repeatedly refused to identify himself when asked, police claimed. He then began "misbehaving towards the officers and security guards," authorities said in a statement. They then tried to take the man into custody.

"The suspect resisted violently during the arrest, so the two officers had to use force to put him in the police car," police said. That was when he bit one of the police officers hard enough to leave "a significant bruise on his lower leg."

The suspect was still in custody on Monday afternoon.