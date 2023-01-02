A lottery jackpot of 58.9 million euros was announced on New Year’s Day, with participants who reside in the exact winning postal code taking half of the prize. The announcement happened hours after the Staatsloterij New Year’s Eve drawing took place, in which 30 million euros was given as a grand prize, with the winning ticket purchased in Amersfoort.

The PostcodeKanjer lottery was awarded to 1961GB, the postcode for Kerklaan in Heemskerk, Noord-Holland. The other half will be given to all participants who reside in any postcode that begins with 1961 regardless of the two trailing letters. The number of winners in the neighborhood postcode and the broader area will become clear on Friday. Last year, the jackpot was valued at 56.7 million euros.

The prize made 12 players on Rembrandtsraat in Reuver, Limburg instant millionaires in the village of 10,976 people. Two of them played double tickets in 2021, earing them about four million euros. The other ten each collected over two million euros, according to RTL Nieuws.

Subscribers who participate in the lottery, organized by the Nationale Postcode Lotterij, build up points over the course of the year. There are 12 monthly draws and 2 additional aside from the larger annual PostcodeKanjer. Each participant gets ten points each time the play in the smaller lotteries. The PostcodeKanjer is allocated to winning participants based on the number of points they have.

The prize pool this year will be distributed accordingly once the list of winners is collated later this week. All winners will receive a personal message, and the prizes will be paid out in January, according to the the Nationale Postcode Lotterij.