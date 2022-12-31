Two men from Amsterdam suspected of bombing robberies arrested in Germany
The German police arrested two men, 18 and 24 years old from Amsterdam on Friday. The two young men were suspected of an attempted bomb attack on a Deutsche Bank branch on Hochstraße in Nettetal-Lobberich, just over the border near Venlo.
The attack happened at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to police in Nettetal. The explosion damaged the building and the fire department evacuated the residents from the building shortly after.
The two fled on a motor scooter after the explosion but crashed during their ride on Niedieckstraße. Police alerted by residents found the 18-year-old Amsterdam man lying injured next to the scooter. He was later arrested and taken to the hospital.
The 24-year-old driver of the motor scooter ran off, but because of his injuries called an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. There, he was arrested by the police. Later, the German police found the bag with the suspected loot on Werner-Jäger-Strasse.
On Saturday, a German court will decide whether to extend their pre-trial detention.
Reporting by ANP