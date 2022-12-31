The German police arrested two men, 18 and 24 years old from Amsterdam on Friday. The two young men were suspected of an attempted bomb attack on a Deutsche Bank branch on Hochstraße in Nettetal-Lobberich, just over the border near Venlo.

The attack happened at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to police in Nettetal. The explosion damaged the building and the fire department evacuated the residents from the building shortly after.

The two fled on a motor scooter after the explosion but crashed during their ride on Niedieckstraße. Police alerted by residents found the 18-year-old Amsterdam man lying injured next to the scooter. He was later arrested and taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old driver of the motor scooter ran off, but because of his injuries called an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. There, he was arrested by the police. Later, the German police found the bag with the suspected loot on Werner-Jäger-Strasse.

On Saturday, a German court will decide whether to extend their pre-trial detention.