The North Sea temperature will be about 7 degrees Celsius during the New Year's Day dive, very average for the time of year, according to calculations by Rijkswaterstaat. The measurement point at Brouwersdam in Zeeland was examined. "That is a stretch of sea that is not affected by river water. As a result, the temperature there is very average," said a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat.

he sea water at Brouwersdam is currently 7.1 degrees. In 2021, the sea temperature on New Year's Day was about the same at 6.9 degrees. In recent years, the North Sea has had the same temperature around the turn of the new year, at around 6 to 7 degrees, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

Traditionally, thousands of people take a dip in the cold water on New Year's Day at some 170 locations across the country. At the last organized New Year's dive on January 1, 2020, about 60,000 people jumped into the water.

That includes 10,000 at the Scheveningen Pier. For the past two years, the New Year's dives have been cancelled due to the coronavirus measures. As an alternative, people were able to obtain cans of sea water, which they could dump over themselves in their backyards and on their balconies..

The Netherlands Rescue Brigade warned participants that they have to be careful when they dive into the cold water. The rescuers advise people not to go into the water alone, to keep clothes and shoes on until shortly before the countdown, and to wear a hat. Drinking alcohol to warm up after the dive is of no use, according to the lifeguards.

"On the contrary, a cold body in combination with alcohol consumption can cause hypothermia. Take a warm sweet drink, or soup."