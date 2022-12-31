The National Fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam are canceled due to stormy weather. This was announced by a spokesperson for the municipality. For a long time it was unclear whether the fireworks could take place in the city center, but due to the weather situation it is too dangerous, the spokesperson said.

The National Children's Fireworks on the Holland Amerikakade in Rotterdam, which was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m., was also canceled. Furthermore, the fireworks show at two other locations in the municipality, Hoek van Holland and Nesselande, were also called off. In Hoek van Holland, it was planned to do a show on the beach near Zeeplein and in Nesselande on the Zevenhuizerplas