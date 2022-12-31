The Eurostar high-speed train to London will adjust its timetable next week due to rail strikes in the UK. From London to Amsterdam, one train will be removed from the timetable on some days, and the earliest train will depart later from Tuesday to Saturday. In the other direction, the last two trains will be cancelled on most of those days.

The adjustments were made because two 48-hour strikes are scheduled in Britain on Tuesday and Friday. The train staff campaigned for higher wages and better working conditions for some time.

The RMT union expects 40,000 workers in 14 rail companies to walk off the job in each of the two strikes next week. According to British media, up to 80 percent of all train services in the UK will be cancelled. This would be the biggest train strike since last summer.

In addition, the British train drivers will also strike next week. The Aslef union announced that they will strike for 24 hours on Thursday.