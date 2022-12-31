The A12 near Zoetermeer has been reopened to traffic in both directions since 11:45 p.m., Rijkswaterstaat reported. The road was closed in recent days due to the dismantling of part of the Nelson Mandela Bridge, which crosses the highway.

Rijkswaterstaat announced Friday evening that the construction work proceeded ahead of schedule. Originally, the road was expected to close until 08:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

In early December, the bridge in Zoetermeer was immediately closed due to a possible risk of collapse, as was revealed after two investigations of cracks in the structure. The Nelson Mandela Bridge is an important link for the city of Zoetermeer and the only way to reach the Zoetermeer train station, among other places.

In addition to the A12 freeway, a railroad line and RandstadRail also pass under the bridge. And now there will be an additional temporary bridge section.