The company that will set off the National Fireworks show at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam during the turn of the new year is concerned about the wind forecast for Saturday evening. According to Jolanda Pen of Dream Fireworks, it is not allowed to set off fireworks if the wind force is above level five on the Beaufort Scale, or roughly 39 kilometers per hour. "It's getting somewhat tense."

Weeronline predicts a strong wind out of the southwest with strong to stormy winds at the coast measuring between wind force 7-8, or 50-75 km/h, with heavy gusts. In other municipalities where the company organizes fireworks shows, things will also be cut short, Pen believes.

These include the two other locations of the National Fireworks program, in Hoek van Holland and the Nesselande district of Rotterdam.

There are also concerns about the continuation of shows in Amsterdam, at the Hofvijver in The Hague and at three locations in Hilversum, including the National Countdown Moment. The decision ultimately rests with the province, according to Pen. "It will be very sad if it doesn't happen."

At the moment, the wind is blowing at nine meters per second, reports a spokesperson for the DCMR Environmental Service Rijnmond. That converts to about 32 km/h, landing at wind force five. The event would be able to continue if conditions remain the same as they are on Friday afternoon. A number of checks will be carried out on Friday, and two inspectors will be available all day on New Year's Eve.

Ultimately, the inspectors of the DCMR, the mayor and the organization of the National Fireworks will decide whether the fireworks showcase can continue, said the spokesperson.