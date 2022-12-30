People in the Netherlands transferred a record amount of money in 2022 using the payment service Tikkie. According to ABN AMRO, the bank behind the service for mobile payments, 130 million payments were sent using Tikkie valued at a combined total of 5.5 billion euros.

With that, 2022 leaves the previous record from last year far behind. People then paid 4.2 billion euros via over 100 million tikkies. A Tikkie is often sent to settle expenses between a group of people, such as for dinners or drinks, so the hospitality industry restrictions during much of 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic likely explains some of the difference.

“I think that will be a part of it. It is true that Tikkies are usually food or drink related,” said Moreno Kensmil, head of marketing for Tikkie, about the difference from last year. During coronavirus lockdowns, there was a dip seen in the number of mobile payments being sent, although the decrease was limited, he claimed. “But this year we saw more payments were being made with the opening of the catering industry, and also Carnival and festivals that were allowed again.”

Alongside the end of the coronavirus crisis, Kensmil added that more and more users are joining the payment service. Also, the average payment was higher this year by several euros.

The highest number of Tikkies sent in a single day happened on Friday, November 25. Almost 530,000 Tikkies were paid that day, where about 350,000 are sent on an average day. That day the Netherlands men’s football team played against Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup. It was also Black Friday, a day which originated in the United States but has taken a place in Dutch consumerism, with shops giving discounts before the holiday season.

It is mainly residents that use Tikkie for sending payment request, yet more companies are using the service. Compared to last year, the number of business users rose by a quarter to 25,000, which led to introduction of a business version of the service. The speed at which people pay is a possible benefit. Almost nine out of the ten Tikkies are paid within a day, and over six out of ten are paid within an hour.