Former Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf has highlighted the social impact of the late Brazilian football icon Pelé in a post on Instagram. A person of color who grew up in poverty, Pelé developed into a world star. The Dutch football association KNVB also commemorated the death of the Brazilian football great Pelé on Thursday. "A football icon", is how the KNVB described Pelé, who died at the age of 82. "Rest in Peace, Pelé."

Rest in peace, Pelé. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hFbQ3rjtaJ — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 29, 2022

"Gratitude for your legacy," Seedorf wrote. He himself ended his own football career in Brazil at the beginning of 2014 with Rio de Janeiro's Botafogo club. Pelé played almost his entire career for Santos in São Paulo.

Pelé influence "can’t be measured simply by his 3 World Cup victories. "The love of the people on the world for the game, the globalisation of the game and your social impact globally, the racial awareness that opened the doors for black players and of course your magic with the ball and so much more," Seedorf continued. "It has been a long and amazing journey. You have taught us so many lessons."

Pelé not only gave Brazil its first world title in 1958, followed by two more World Cups in 1962 and 1970, but also became a figurehead for the Black population with a similar background in the South American country. Nicknamed "O Rei," which translates as The King, he was criticized for rarely using his status to draw attention to racism or political issues.

After his career as a football ambassador, Pelé devoted himself to social projects by the United Nations and Unicef, among others. Last summer, he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter to end the war in Ukraine.

Rest in peace, Pelé 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uVe6frAHO1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 29, 2022

"Until your last moment it was all positivity and love towards the people you connected with and the whole world," said 46-year-old Seedorf, who won the Champions League a total of four times with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan. "You shall always be remembered as the king of football and most importantly you will be remembered for the great human being you have been during your time on this earth."

Aside from the KNVB's message, other Dutch football organizations made their feelings known.

Ajax published a photo on Twitter of Pelé in an embrace with Johan Cruijff, who died in 2016. "A sad day for football. Rest in peace, Pelé," said the Amsterdam club.

PSV shared a message from Pelé's account announcing his death with two emoji, the Brazilian flag, and two hands folded together in prayer. PSV then also posted a photo from 1963, when Pelé played football against PSV in Eindhoven. That was a day after the friendly match between the Netherlands and Brazil in Amsterdam.